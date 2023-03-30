Video
No talks with EC sans neutral govt provision, says Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

Election Commission (EC) has no authority to resolve current political crisis and establish election time neutral government that is why BNP is not willing to discuss with EC, said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. 

He said it on Wednesday at a press conference held at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office to state the decisions of party's standing committee meeting to the media, held on Tuesday.

Fakhrul said, "Now the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) says in sober language about discussion, but he has no power to hold fair elections."
BNP thanked the CEC for sending a letter for discussion.

Regarding this letter from CEC, Fakhrul said, our standing committee meeting discussed about the letter sent by CEC Kazi Habibul Awal to the Secretary General. The letter invited BNP for informal but not formal discussions and exchange of views.

He said, our standing committee feels that any discussion or dialogue with the EC will not be fruitful and it will be meaningless until the current main political crisis is resolve.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "There should be a discussion about neutral government, in that case my party will consider discussion proposal. We are clear about that, there will be no talks without an impartial caretaker government."

He said, "A journalist was taken away from his home by CID, because he presented a fact of the country."

He said, "If a person feels hungry on the day of independence, if he feels deprived and if he gives that comment to media, 'What is the benefit of my country becoming independent?' What crime has been committed?"

"It is true that freedom does not allow us to eat, the freedom that tortures, oppresses and kills people," he alleged.

"If a journalist has to be harassed for highlighting the common people, is it giving any plus point or give any credit to the government?  He questioned.

"I don't understand what crime the journalist has committed," he added.  

Our proposed 10-point demand must be implemented to ensure level playing field in the elections, otherwise the people will decide how the elections will be held, said Fakhrul.

In response to a question, what will happen if election was not held under a neutral government? Fakhrul said, "In the past, caretaker governments were established through people's movements. Still people will take the decision and we will comply with it. Because we believe in people's decision and love them."

"No one can ignore people's demand," he added.

When asked whether the BNP will give a walkover if the election was  not held under a caretaker government, Fakhrul said, "We never believe in walkover, we believe in a level playing field for elections."

He also said to the government, "In order to ensure level playing field our 10 points demand has to be implemented. Resign from parliament, handover power to a caretaker government we will participate to the elections."

"Without participate to the elections we cannot serve people, for that a level playing field is essential," he added.

Fakhrul said, "We boycotted 2014 general election. In 2018 the Prime Minister several times promised in front of everyone that election will be neutral, police will not torture oppositions, the administration will play a neutral role. But she did not keep her word and we were forced to give a walkover."


