Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:43 PM
EC Alamgir expects BNP to join polls

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir said, BNP rejected our invitation but we did not give up our hope. We hope that BNP will eventually participate in the election.

EC Md Alamgir expressed such expectations while talking to reporters at his office in the election building of Agargaon in the capital on Wednesday (March 29).

Earlier, BNP Secretary General said he will not answer your letter, what will you do now?  In response to this question, Fakhrul said, we want all parties to participate in the elections.

We will try for that. We ourselves want fair and participatory elections. If all the parties participate in the election, it is called participatory election. But so far not all parties have participated in any election. Therefore, we want to have a free and fair election with the participation of all political parties.

A question regarding whether Khaleda Zia can be a candidate in the election or not?  EC Alamgir said in response to this question, when she applies, we will hold a commission meeting to see if she can be a candidate according to the law, then there is no obstacle from our side.

EC Alamgir said in response to the questions of the journalists about the delimitation of the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections, a total of 186 applications have been submitted for the delimitation of the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections. Among these petitions, 60 petitions have been submitted in favor of keeping the boundaries and 126 petitions against.

Regarding the RPO amendment, he said that if any irregularities are found in the election, then we have made a proposal in the RPO amendment that we can cancel the election. If such law is amended, I think the election will be much fairer.


