Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Agriculture to be mechanised thru multipurpose cooperatives: PM

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Agriculture to be mechanised thru multipurpose cooperatives: PM

Agriculture to be mechanised thru multipurpose cooperatives: PM

Prime Minister sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government will  mechanise the agriculture through multipurpose rural cooperatives to boost production of food and other crops.

 "We are taking an initiative to mechanise the agriculture through multipurpose rural cooperatives system which was initially taken up by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the three-day first-ever National Land Conference 2023 along with launching seven initiatives of the land ministry.

The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) with Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury in the chair.

The conference (March 29-31) will focus on the role of the land ministry in building a smart Bangladesh and to find out the future challenges of digitization of land services.

Other objectives of the conference include informing citizens, government agencies, and stakeholders about the steps taken by the land ministry, creating awareness among them about land management, and giving an idea about the existing laws and regulations related to land.

 One of the 7 initiatives that the prime minister is set to inaugurate is the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Monument and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Guchchagram Complex.

The remaining 6 initiatives include Registration-Mutation Interconnection, Smart Land Map, Smart Land Records, Smart Land Pedia, Smart Land Service Center, and Union Land Office.

Hasina said that under the planned cooperatives system one portion of the harvest will go to the owners of the lands, one portion to the engaged labourers while one portion to the government.

She mentioned that the government will utilise its portion for the land preservation and maintenance.

 "Already, the cooperatives ministry has been instructed to make a policy regarding this matter. We want that," she said. She also said that there will be no demarcation separating one plot of land from another.

 But there will be no problem regarding the ownership of the lands as digital mapping will specify the ownership.

 "Although there will be no demarcation, all lands will be cultivated collectively, as there will be digital map, ownership will be specifically indicated, owners will get their share as per their lands' proportion," she narrated.

The PM said that if this system is established the people of Bangladesh will never be poor and hungry and they will not suffer from food scarcity.
"We will not need to beg to anyone for foods, rather we will be able to help others," she said.

Hasina said that from Pahela Boishakh 1430 (April 14, 2023) the land development tax across the country will be fully collected through online.
She said that Awami League is the servant of the people as it emerged from the struggle to materialise the rights of the people.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agriculture to be mechanised thru multipurpose cooperatives: PM
WASA cannot hike water tariff: SC upholds HC order
UN adopts landmark resolution on climate justice
Nominations of AL’s Noman, 2 others valid
Prothom Alo journo arrested under DSA
BD HC thanks Indian war veterans who fought  during Liberation War
HC orders to investigate Homeland Insurance scam
Fund crunch hampers dredging work of BIWTA


Latest News
Truck helper dies from electrocution in Rajshahi
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft