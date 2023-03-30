Video
WASA cannot hike water tariff: SC upholds HC order

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The chamber court of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the High Court (HC) order declaring that authorities of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority could not hike water tariff until a rule is formulated under the Wasa Act in this regard.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim also upheld the HC order that declared illegal the decision to award performance bonuses to employees of WASA.

The chamber court came up with the order after hearing on an appeal filed by WASA against the HC verdict in this regard.

Earlier on March 16, in a verdict the HC declared the fixation of the water tariff by Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) illegal as it is in violation of provisions of the WASA Act, 1996.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo delivered the verdict after hearing on a writ petition filed by Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB), challenging the legality of Dhaka WASA's decision to award performance bonus to its employees.

In its verdict, the High Court said, "Henceforth, fixation of water tariff and awarding of the performance bonus to the employees of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority is stayed till formulation of the rules and regulations as enshrined in Sections 48 and 49 of the Dhaka WASA Act, 1996."

"Fixation of water tariff and awarding of the performance bonus to the employees of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority pronounced earlier is hereby condoned as of past and closed action." the HC verdict said.

Following the writ petition the HC bench on August 16 in 2022 issued an injunction against chairman, managing director and the board of the Dhaka WASA restraining them from distributing performance bonus to the employees till disposal of a rule issued by it.

It also issued a rule asking the concerned bodies of the government to explain in four weeks as to why awarding the performance bonus to the employees of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority should not be declared illegal.


