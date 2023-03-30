Video
Home Back Page

Ctg-8 By-Poll

Nominations of AL’s Noman, 2 others valid

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 29: Ruling Awami League (AL) has revived its organisational activities in Chattogram keeping Chattogram-8 by election in view.

The by election is scheduled for April 27.The leaders of Chattogram City, South and North districts are mobilising people in Boalkhali and Chandgaon upazilas.

On Wednesday, on scrutiny nomination papers of three candidates were found valid, said Returning Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman.
He said that three nomination papers were rejected.

The nomination papers of independent candidates Khademul Islam Chowdhury and Mir Muhammad Ramjan Ali as well as of National People's Party (NPP) candidate Kamal Pasha were rejected, he said.


