Prothom Alo journo arrested under DSA

Shamsuzzaman Shams was arrested following a case filed under the Digital Security Act over a report published in the daily on Independence Day, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday. Shamsuzzaman Shams, a Savar correspondent of the national daily Prothom Alo.





Talking to reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat on early Wednesday afternoon, the home minister said: "Law follows its own course. Being the plaintiff, one Golam Kibria filed the case on Tuesday. Police can take action if someone files case being affected."





A Jubo League leader today filed a case under the Digital Security Act against Samsuzzaman Shams, who was picked up by law enforcers from Savar on Wednesday.







The complainant accused him of publishing a false and fabricated report in the daily Prothom Alo, according to the case document.





Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward 11 of Dhaka north city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am.A controversy arose over a report published in Prothom Alo online on Independence Day (March 26). The report was made by Shamsuzzaman Shams.Around 4:00am on Wednesday Shamsuzzaman Shams was picked up from his home in Savar by members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).