BD HC thanks Indian war veterans who fought  during Liberation War

New Delhi, Mar 29: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Mustafizur Rahman thanked the Indian war veterans who fought and risked their lives during the Bangladesh War of Liberation.







Speaking at a grand reception organized on the occasion of the Bangladesh National and Independence Day," We are celebrating our National Day in India at a time when our two countries have already reached a historic milestone of our five-decade old partnership.''







He paid profound homage to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman whose towering personality and iconic leadership throughout Bangladesh's freedom struggle resulted in the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971.





" I express my deep tribute to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for our liberation. I salute the freedom fighters and the organizers of freedom movement for their remarkable contribution to our independence. I recognize with gratitude the support of the government and the people of India during the war which was crucial."







The Bangladesh High Commissioner said that India-Bangladesh relationship is diversified and multi-faceted, multi-dimensional and ever evolving. "







This robust bilateral relationship has indeed become a major conduit for delivering economic development, peace and stability in our region.







Bangabandhu had dreamed of a Sonar Bangla, a golden Bengal which would be a land of peace, progress and prosperity. Under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have embarked on the journey to finish the unfinished freedom of our Father of the Nation.





With this spirit, we have made strides in alleviating poverty, ensuring food security, improving public health, promoting education, empowering women and fighting climate change."







He went on to describe how the Bangladesh government has stepped up efforts in building adequate infrastructure to match the peoples development aspirations. " Recently, we have been able to build a 6.15 kilometre long Padma bridge with our own resources.







Other mega infrastructure projects are nearing completion which will bring a positive change in the lives of millions of our people. As a result of our years of progress in the socio- economic sphere, we have been endorsed by the United Nations to graduate from a least developed country to a developing one in 2026.







Our Prime Minister's vision stipulates to secure Upper Middle Income country status by 2031 and build a smart Bangladesh by 2041 with smart economy, smart society and smart government. We remain thankful to India for being with us as a trusted friend and partner throughout our development journey.''







He also urged the guests to sample the Bangladeshi delicacy- special Dhakai Kachchi Biryani made for the reception by a Chef brought all the way to New Delhi from Dhaka.







Mr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs who graced the occasion to celebrate the 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh, said that India and Bangladesh share a unique bond. " We are united through our land, water and our people. Our interconnectedness is assuring.''







The Indian Minister of State for External Affairs said, '' At the core of the India Bangladesh relationship lies a deeper shared history. When the people of Bangladesh rose against brutal oppression under the heroic leadership of Bangabandhu, there was spontaneous support for them in India. India marshalled all its resources to host approximately 10 million people fleeing prosecution.







Today, we honour the sacrifices of those untold millions who laid down their lives for the cause of Bangladesh. We honour the heroes who liberated the people of Bangladesh from oppression. ''







Mr Singh said that Bangladesh has inspired the world by taking the lead in the development journey. " Bangladesh is now India's largest development partner, largest trading partner in the region and has largest worldwide visa services operation. This is the result of the high level political attention that this relationship receives in both countries.''







He promised that India and Bangladesh will continue to work together to strengthen multi-modal connectivity.



The distinguished gathering at the Bangladesh High Commission here, comprised the Indian war veterans and a large number of ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps and media persons.