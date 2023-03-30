HC orders to investigate Homeland Insurance scam

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) to conduct an investigation against the alleged embezzlement of Tk104 crore of the clients of Homeland Life Insurance.





The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by one Rahima Akter on behalf of 14 clients.





The HC bench also asked the authorities concerned to probe the matter and submit a report within two months.





It also asked the ACC to dispose of positively an application filed by the victims, within two months.







The finance secretary, chairman of IDRA, ACC chairman and 14 directors including the chairman and vice-chairman of Homeland Life Insurance have been made respondents in the writ.





On February 27, a national daily published a report titled 'Homeland life in the grip of director's fraud'.





Later many other news media carried on reports on the same subject. The writ petition was filed following the news reports. The writ has sought instructions to investigate the allegation of embezzlement of Tk 104 crore and take necessary action.





Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal appeared for the petitioner with the assistance of Advocate Didarul Alam Didar.