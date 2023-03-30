Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bangabandhu Corner launched at BSMMU

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Bangabandhu Corner has been inaugurated at Institute of Pediatric Neurodisorder and Autism (IPNA) Unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). 

The authorities of BSMMU said that the corner has been set up so that the child patients and their parents who come to IPNA can acquire knowledge by reading books while waiting.

Eminent cultural figure and Member of Parliament Asaduzzaman Noor inaugurated BSMMU's Bangabandhu Corner as the chief guest on Wednesday. Besides, the event was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

The chief guest at the event, Asaduzzaman Noor in his speech said more books should be read to prevent distortion and distortion of history.

The initiative of setting up this Mujib Corner is to learn about Bangabandhu and the liberation war, to understand and to spread the spirit of the liberation war and Bangabandhu's ideals and struggle among the new generation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed in his speech to thanks to Prof Dr Shaheen Akhtar to establish Mujib Corner.

He appealed to all concerned to contribute more books to Mujib Corner Library.  In this regard, he also assured cooperation from his administration.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Corner launched at BSMMU
Stop deer poaching in Sundarban: Minister
Coast Guard rescues 12 Chinese nationals stranded in Bay of Bengal
14 Jamaat men, 2 women held, 11 remanded
Eliminate gender disparity in workplace: Speaker
Missing Girl Body recovered in Ctg after 9 days
Dengue: 6 more hospitalised
Seven lakh Yaba pills seized at St Martin’s Island


Latest News
Truck helper dies from electrocution in Rajshahi
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft