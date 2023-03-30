Bangabandhu Corner launched at BSMMU

Bangabandhu Corner has been inaugurated at Institute of Pediatric Neurodisorder and Autism (IPNA) Unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).







The authorities of BSMMU said that the corner has been set up so that the child patients and their parents who come to IPNA can acquire knowledge by reading books while waiting.





Eminent cultural figure and Member of Parliament Asaduzzaman Noor inaugurated BSMMU's Bangabandhu Corner as the chief guest on Wednesday. Besides, the event was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.





The chief guest at the event, Asaduzzaman Noor in his speech said more books should be read to prevent distortion and distortion of history.







The initiative of setting up this Mujib Corner is to learn about Bangabandhu and the liberation war, to understand and to spread the spirit of the liberation war and Bangabandhu's ideals and struggle among the new generation.





Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed in his speech to thanks to Prof Dr Shaheen Akhtar to establish Mujib Corner.







He appealed to all concerned to contribute more books to Mujib Corner Library. In this regard, he also assured cooperation from his administration.