Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Coast Guard rescues 12 Chinese nationals stranded in Bay of Bengal

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Bangladesh Coast Guard members rescued 12 Chinese nationals were stranded in the Bay of Bengal after receiving a call from the National Emergency Service 999 on Tuesday.

The Chinese nationals were given first-aid after rescue from the sea.

Police said the Chinese nationals boarded a speedboat to unload goods from mother vessel 'KANG HUAN-1' on Tuesday afternoon.

The cable of the lift of the speedboat tore off while it started to move with them. The boat overturned while all the foreigners except two got stranded in the vessel. Ali Asgar, a sailor of lighter vessel 'NDE-14', called the National Emergency Service 999 to rescue them.

Akash Chandra Nath, a constable of the Emergency Service Centre, received the call and immediately informed the east zone of Coast Guard (CG). A CG team led by Lieutenant Commander Russell Miha rushed to the spot and rescued them.      �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Corner launched at BSMMU
Stop deer poaching in Sundarban: Minister
Coast Guard rescues 12 Chinese nationals stranded in Bay of Bengal
14 Jamaat men, 2 women held, 11 remanded
Eliminate gender disparity in workplace: Speaker
Missing Girl Body recovered in Ctg after 9 days
Dengue: 6 more hospitalised
Seven lakh Yaba pills seized at St Martin’s Island


Latest News
Truck helper dies from electrocution in Rajshahi
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft