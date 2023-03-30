14 Jamaat men, 2 women held, 11 remanded

Police have nabbed 16 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir, including Jamaat Gulshan East Branch President Hossain Bin Mansoor, from the city's Gulshan area for anti-state activities.





A team of police led by Inspector (Investigation) of Gulshan Police Sheikh Shahanur Rahman conducted a raid at about 10:30pm last night after getting secret information that a group of Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists had gathered at a house located in the Shahjadpur area and arrested them with eight cocktail bombs and 32 leaflets.







They were holding the meeting about carrying out anti-state activities, police said. Of them, 14 are males while two are females. A case was filed in this connection.





Our Court Correspondent adds 11 out of 16 leaders and activists were placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda passed the remand order after hearing on remand plea.





The 11 remanded accused are Hossain Bin Mansoor, Mufti Rahmatullah, Abdus Salam, Abdullah Al Mahfuz, Saimum Jamil, Hafizur Rahman, Anjum Kamal, Nur Mohammad Monir, Salauddin Sabbir, Abdur Noor and Nasir Uddin.