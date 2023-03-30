Video
Thursday, 30 March, 2023
Eliminate gender disparity in workplace: Speaker

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury on Wednesday urged all concerned to remove gender disparity in workplace to fully utilize the opportunities of 'Digital Bangladesh'.

"Gender disparity should be eliminated
The family and society should be aware of creating a fair work environment for professional girls," the speaker told a discussion and award-giving ceremony at Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium here marking 'International Women's Day 2023'

She added that many talented women continue to make appreciable contributions to the society and the country despite performing the overall family responsibilities.

State Minister of Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, presided over the discussion while concerned ministry's secretary Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol gave the welcome speech and UN Resident Coordinator (RC) in Bangladesh Stefan Liller spoke as a special guest.

The speaker said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted effective legal models and plans to advance women and they are now becoming economically active at the grassroots by receiving various types of training.

She said women are working with reputation as entrepreneurs today and they are playing a significant role in domestic economic development through employment generation.

Women will play an important role in making the country 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041 if they are given proper opportunities, she hoped.

On this occasion, Dr Chaudhury handed over the 'Shreshtha Joyita Award 2022' to the selected five women and later enjoyed the cultural programme.
Senior officials of the ministry concerned, the awardees, invited guests, dignitaries and media personnel were present there.      �BSS


