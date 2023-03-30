Video
Missing Girl Body recovered in Ctg after 9 days

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 29: Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has recovered the body a 10-year old girl, who was abducted while going to school on March 21, at Pahartali Wireless Chicken Farm area of the Chattogram city.

Body of Abida Sultana Ayoni was recovered from a pond early Wednesday and it is suspected that she was raped before murder, said PBI SP Nayeema Sultana.

Prime suspect in this case Rubel was interrogated and according to his information, Abida's body was recovered from the pond, she said.

Details will be revealed through a press conference today, said the PBI SP.

According to the case statement, the 4th grader was going to school on that day. When she reached Kazir Dighi's Sagarika Road area, local vegetable seller Rubel lured her to give kittens and abducted her which was caught on CCTV footage. Since then the girl remained untraced.    �UNB


