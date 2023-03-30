Let us breathe safe air

A news report ran as lead in this daily yesterday on air pollution caused premature death in country is enough to lay bare the sorry state of our environment.





It is learnt from the report quoting a recent World Bank (WB) study titled "Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in South Asia" that air pollution is behind country's 20 percent of total premature deaths. However, the study has also marked our capital as one of the ten cities in the world with the worst air quality.

However, apart from released toxic air from hundreds of brick kilns, road dust is another major source of particulate matter and a key pollutant of air in our cities.







We think the onus of regularly spraying water on roads of all cities including the capital to control dust that increases, particularly in the dry season squarely lies on respective city corporations.

Unfortunately, issues like environmental pollution always take a backseat to all the policy talks of economic growth, infrastructural development, and petty politics. But a nation cannot, in the real sense, become fully developed unless its thriving population centres are kept healthy and safe.







This can be done: Shutting down illegal brick kilns, taking unfit vehicles with two stoke engine off the road, and monitoring and regulating construction work will go a long way towards our goal, but it needs to be a priority.







Substandard or adulterated fuel, narrow and poorly maintained streets and poor traffic management that are equally leading to worst vehicular emissions in our cities need to be appropriately dealt with.

It is unfortunate that, year after year, we fail to make any noticeable progress when it comes to addressing the severe degradation of our air quality, particularly in the capital city of Dhaka.Our mega cities, particularly, Dhaka is regularly hogging the headline for toxic air quality. It is not even a month over, since we last expressed our concern in an editorial among the cities with worst air qualities.In order to reduce air pollution impacts on health, the WB report recommended immediate actions, including improving public health services and response mechanisms, improving air pollution data monitoring systems, investing in early warning systems, and engaging in further research. We have enough reasons to take the latest WB report as an urgent wakeup call.What is even more disturbing in the WB report is that the situation is turning from bad to worse due to high concentration of soot and small dust (PM2.5) in some of the region's most densely populated and poor areas. This only speaks volumes how an issue as crucial as environment is paid little or no attention.The government must try to find the sustainable solutions rather than holding meetings and seminars. It is high time the government started walking the talk.