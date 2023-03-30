Video
Home Editorial

Corruption in rural development projects

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Every year, a huge amount of fund is allocated for various development projects in rural areas.

However, much of these funds are siphoned off by politically influential locals.

At every phase of these projects, a chunk of money vanishes from the budget.

If we could use these funds properly, the rural areas could benefit from that enormously.

The government should be strict about this.

 If competent professionals, instead of politically preferred contractors, are selected through a transparent and inclusive process to implement development projects, Bangladesh's rural development-or any kind of development, for that matter-will be exemplary.

Mahmud Hasan
Khilkhet, Dhaka


