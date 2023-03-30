Video
Colonialism is in our mindset

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
S M Taslim Reza

We became independent in 1947 and 1971, respectively, from British colonization and Pakistani rule. We fought for independence at the cost of lives and blood.

Of course, we snatched our independence from Pakistani rule in the hope of such a state, which will grant us more citizen rights than Pakistan at least in the areas of political, economic, administrative, social, and all other civil rights as a welfare state.

We have trodden down the slavery of the British Raj for a quarter of a century.

Have we shaken this colonization mentality off of our core of thinking? Colonialism reigns over our whole lifestyle, we are obsessed with colonized in choice, dream, concept of development, personality what is not! We often forget that today the British is not ruled by so-called outlaws those they imposed upon us in eighteen to nineteen centuries to establish their exploitation, oppression and tyranny executing the 'divide and rule 'system.

But likely, colonialism works in our mindset, insight, and actions in a way that forces us to feel inferiority complex and makes us proud of anything we introduce as a foreign one. Now, I like to discuss viral news in the DC of Rangpur district that happened last week. So far, I have come to learn through the national dailies and social media, the respective DC asks a teacher at Begum Rokeya University to address her with 'sir'. She stated that she believes such positions should be addressed as "sir," reflecting the mentality and attitude norms of those in such positions. Most of the national dailies have covered the news. Though it is not a new one, in are happening now and then in Bangladesh. It is nothing but an iceberg.

We know that such a type of position as district administration (DC) or any administration job is necessary. Most of the administrative positions are scrutinized in a very talent-filtering method like BCS, and after joining, they have to go through different trainings. Almost every talented student from a prestigious university is given the opportunity to compete in the BCS and land a job.

What is the reflection of higher education at the workplaces, changing the attitude from the core of thinking. She might be a student at a university like Begum Rokeya University. What does it mean? Now, one is pursuing 'sir' to whom or to the same institution where she once studied. If a university teacher has to encounter such unfriendly situation in dealing with a DC, what happens to common people is not beyond our knowledge.

As per our constitution, the people are the owners of the republic. All are equal before the law and guaranteed to have all rights without any discrimination.

 So, how does a public servant who is paid by public tax for the service, perceive that a service seeker will address him as "sir"? Why do we crave "sir" so much? Where is root cause? Nevertheless, we are acting as slaves to British culture, standards, passion, and fashion, sometimes consciously, sometimes subconsciously.

We worship so-called British norms and rituals through our interactions.  Apparently, the British are not ruling our country, but colonization is ruling our behaviour, mind, thinking, beliefs, identity, and so on. We prefer a foreign degree to a national one. We prefer getting foreign treatment even for a minor complication thinking better to our one.

We force our children to get foreign degrees and try our best to settle them on overseas land. We went abroad for a job by selling all our belongings rather than do small- to medium-sized businesses in our own country by investing so much of what we have.

In Bangladesh, generally, we address our teachers as 'sir' for respect. Now and then, we refer to the best foreign example as a reference but do not try to do so in our country. Most of the talents are draining over day and night. If all we leave is our mother land, who will make it livable for the next! I am not against addressing anyone as sir if he or she deserves it!

However, this must be done with mutual respect; understanding should never be forced. It remains a question of today as to how much we have undergone with the Bengali culture, customs, nationalism, which presents me as a real Bangladeshi bathing in patriotism.
The writer is a humanitarian worker & climate activist


