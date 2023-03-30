

Health implications of Ramadan



Fasting during Ramadan is a good opportunity to reflect on the advantages of giving your body a break from eating for overall wellness. In this holy month, one can benefit physically and spiritually from fasting by approaching it with mindfulness and intention. The health advantages of fasting during Ramadan are given below-



This Ramadan, the scorching summer sun may be a greater concern for most people than hunger. Despite how intensely felt it is, most people do not keep track of how much liquid they consume, which leads to dehydration and other problems.



The importance of water cannot be overstated, from keeping the proper electrolyte balance to supplying the correct nutrients! Thus, midway through the month following a strict fast, you might start to feel constantly thirsty and dehydrated.



Given that we spend the majority of our non-fast time sleeping, forgetting to drink enough water during Ramadan is hardly unusual. So, during Ramadan, it's important to stay hydrated. At least one glass should be used to break your fast, and you should continue to sip all night. Try not to chug too much at once. Finally, to stay hydrated throughout the day, drink about two glasses of water during sehri.



There are some ideas that exist for maintaining hydration. With two glasses of water, begin your iftar. At least 1.5 liters (6 cups) should be consumed each hour of the night until sahoor. Don't take the recommended quantity of water all at once. Your kidneys will be under stress as a result. If you're unsure whether drinking warm or cold water is preferable, Cold water will rehydrate you and refresh you if you are perspiring, overheated, or have just ended an exercise session.



On the other hand, drinking warm water will help with digestion and reduce your thirst. Warm water promotes blood flow, which is beneficial as a muscle relaxant and a preventative measure for constipation.



Don't be concerned if you do not enjoy drinking water. You may try some of the various fruits and vegetables that are high in the water as well. Choose fruits like oranges and watermelons, or have veggie soup to end your iftar. As an alternative, add some lemon or mint leaves to your water for a light, fresh flavour.



Health implications of Ramadan



Ramadan fasting can increase insulin sensitivity and lower your risk of type 2 diabetes. Your body's glucose levels drop when you're fasting, improving your ability to control your blood sugar and your sensitivity to insulin.



According to a recent study in The American Journal of Medicine, short-term intermittent fasting can lower hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. This study adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests intermittent fasting can help protect against hypertension and other cardiovascular disorders while enhancing heart health.



Weight loss can be accomplished through fasting. People can minimize their body fat throughout Ramadan by watching their portion sizes and calorie intake. To avoid undoing the gains made by fasting, it is crucial to fight the urge to overeat when you are not fasting. The spiritual benefits of fasting during Ramadan are given below-



Muslims believe that fasting helps purify the soul and brings them closer to Allah. Ramadan is a time when Muslims of good standing must fast. It is stated that Allah blesses Muslims who observe fasts with significant benefits and rewards. Every hour spent fasting brings one step closer to Allah in the afterlife. But instead of fasting for the presents, one should concentrate on their importance and worth.



Muslims understand that short prayers and meditation also benefit the body in fasting mode by encouraging relaxation and reducing the production of stress hormones.



The prophet Muhammad (pbuh), God's messenger in Islam, emphasized the habit of eating less as a method of preventing sickness and disease.



He said: "A human being fills no worse vessel than his stomach. It is sufficient for a human being to eat a few mouthfuls to keep his spine straight. But if he must (fill it), then one-third for food, one-third for drink and one-third for air."

The writer is a student, Department of Environmental Science, Independent University Bangladesh



Ramadan is the holy month for Muslims, and most of the world's estimated 1.9 billion Muslims will observe it in some form. Muslims fast every day from sunrise till dusk for the whole month of Ramadan. This means eating lots of high-protein foods and drinking as much water as possible right up until dawn, after which you can't eat or drink anything. And it is also meant to be a time of spiritual discipline of deep contemplation of one's relationship with God, extra prayer, increased charity and generosity, and intense study of the Quran.Fasting during Ramadan is a good opportunity to reflect on the advantages of giving your body a break from eating for overall wellness. In this holy month, one can benefit physically and spiritually from fasting by approaching it with mindfulness and intention. The health advantages of fasting during Ramadan are given below-This Ramadan, the scorching summer sun may be a greater concern for most people than hunger. Despite how intensely felt it is, most people do not keep track of how much liquid they consume, which leads to dehydration and other problems.The importance of water cannot be overstated, from keeping the proper electrolyte balance to supplying the correct nutrients! Thus, midway through the month following a strict fast, you might start to feel constantly thirsty and dehydrated.Given that we spend the majority of our non-fast time sleeping, forgetting to drink enough water during Ramadan is hardly unusual. So, during Ramadan, it's important to stay hydrated. At least one glass should be used to break your fast, and you should continue to sip all night. Try not to chug too much at once. Finally, to stay hydrated throughout the day, drink about two glasses of water during sehri.There are some ideas that exist for maintaining hydration. With two glasses of water, begin your iftar. At least 1.5 liters (6 cups) should be consumed each hour of the night until sahoor. Don't take the recommended quantity of water all at once. Your kidneys will be under stress as a result. If you're unsure whether drinking warm or cold water is preferable, Cold water will rehydrate you and refresh you if you are perspiring, overheated, or have just ended an exercise session.On the other hand, drinking warm water will help with digestion and reduce your thirst. Warm water promotes blood flow, which is beneficial as a muscle relaxant and a preventative measure for constipation.Don't be concerned if you do not enjoy drinking water. You may try some of the various fruits and vegetables that are high in the water as well. Choose fruits like oranges and watermelons, or have veggie soup to end your iftar. As an alternative, add some lemon or mint leaves to your water for a light, fresh flavour.Fasting significantly improves our immune system. It is a way to reset and jump-start your immune system's function and encourage the development of new immunity cells. Your body uses autophagy during a fast to degrade ageing and damaged white blood cells, getting rid of the damaged components and recycling the remaining macromolecules. New, healthy replacement cells are produced more quickly. Even some researchers recommend fasting for 24-48 hours to stimulate an immune system reset; it provides many of the same benefits without the discomfort of a longer fast.Ramadan fasting can increase insulin sensitivity and lower your risk of type 2 diabetes. Your body's glucose levels drop when you're fasting, improving your ability to control your blood sugar and your sensitivity to insulin.According to a recent study in The American Journal of Medicine, short-term intermittent fasting can lower hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. This study adds to the growing body of evidence that suggests intermittent fasting can help protect against hypertension and other cardiovascular disorders while enhancing heart health.Weight loss can be accomplished through fasting. People can minimize their body fat throughout Ramadan by watching their portion sizes and calorie intake. To avoid undoing the gains made by fasting, it is crucial to fight the urge to overeat when you are not fasting. The spiritual benefits of fasting during Ramadan are given below-Muslims believe that fasting helps purify the soul and brings them closer to Allah. Ramadan is a time when Muslims of good standing must fast. It is stated that Allah blesses Muslims who observe fasts with significant benefits and rewards. Every hour spent fasting brings one step closer to Allah in the afterlife. But instead of fasting for the presents, one should concentrate on their importance and worth.Muslims understand that short prayers and meditation also benefit the body in fasting mode by encouraging relaxation and reducing the production of stress hormones.The prophet Muhammad (pbuh), God's messenger in Islam, emphasized the habit of eating less as a method of preventing sickness and disease.The writer is a student, Department of Environmental Science, Independent University Bangladesh