Paddy procurement drive fails at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Mar 29: This season the paddy procurement drive of the government has bogged down in Bariagram Upazila of the district.





Only the rice collection has been achieved by 30 per cent.





The failure in the paddy collection was due to lack of price adjustment in favour of farmers. It was confirmed by the food godown authorities.





According to the upazila food godown sources, this season a total of 3,800 metric tons (mt) of rice collection was fixed at Baraigram at the rate of Tk 42 per kilogram (kg) while 962 mt paddy at Tk 28 per kg.





The paddy-rice collection drive was fixed till February 28. Later on, the date was extended up to March 7.







There are 27 rice mills in the upazila. Of these, six ones signed contracts for supplying rice. But these mills didn't supply rice according to the agreement. These six mills have supplied only 1,430 mt rice.





A visit to different haats and bazaars found Aman rice selling at the rate of Tk 48-52 per kg while paddy at Tk 1,250-1,300 per maund.





Food godown officials and millers said, the collection campaign has failed due to higher price rates of rice and paddy in bazaars.





Abu Bakar Siddiq, general secretary of Rice Mills Association in the upazila, said, this year few number of rice millers signed agreements because of repeated losses. Due to higher market prices and increased fuel cost, contracted millers did not make supply accordingly.





Requesting anonymity, some millers said, they have to face many hassles while supplying rice to the godown. "We have to count losses if their conditions are met," the millers added. Sorting is needed in supplying rice of husking mills, which requires additional cost of Tk 2-3 per kg, they maintained.





Farmer Abdul Kuddus of Bajitpur Village said, "In the name of moisture, our paddy is returned. There is no such complication in bazaars."





Upazila Food Godown Officer Abdul Mannan said, "The price we give in the godown is lower than the market price.







Millers don't want to give rice after purchasing paddy at higher price. That is why the paddy-rice collection drive has been failing for the last several years."