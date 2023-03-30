Video
Home Countryside

2 to die in murder cases in Cumilla, Satkhira

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Monday sentenced two men to death in different murder cases in two districts- Cumilla and Satkhira.

CUMILLA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his two step brothers in Sadar Dakshin Upazila in 2016.

Cumilla Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Hossain delivered the verdict.

Convicted Al Shafiul Islam Chhoton, 23, is the son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Rasulpur Village under Sadar Dakshin Upazila.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Nazrul Islam confirmed the verdict.

According to the prosecution, Chhoton suffocated his two step brothers with a pillow and fled following a family feud on February 27, 2016.

The deceased Mehedi Hasan Joy, 8, and Mezbaul Haque Moni, 6, were the children of his father's second wife.

Their mother Rekha Begum filed a case with Cumilla Sadar Dakshin Police Station (PS) on February 27 against Chhoton.

He was arrested by the police on March 1 that year. Chhoton gave a confessional statement under the     section 164.

The court handed him the death sentence on Monday after the charges against him were proved based on the testimony of 13 witnesses, and his confessional statement.

SATKHIRA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife for dowry in 2009.

Satkhira Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge MG Azam passed the verdict in the afternoon.

The convict is Mostafa Biswas, son of Amjed Biswas, a resident of Chandkati Village in the upazila.

The court also acquitted Amjed Hossain, father of Mustafa Biswas, as the charges against him were not proved, said PP of the court Advocate Zahurul Haider Babu.

According to the prosecution, on August 17, 2009, convict Mustafa beat and strangled his wife Shiuli Khatun to death for dowry.

On August 18, 2009, father of the deceased Abdus Sabur filed a murder case with Tala PS accusing Mustafa and his father Amjed Biswas in this connection.

On September 4, 2009, Sub-Inspector of Tala PS Lutfar Rahman submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday.


