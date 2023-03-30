Poor people get relief items in Rangamati RANGAMATI, Mar 29: Relief items have been distributed among the poor and helpless people in Kaptai and Dighinala upazilas of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.





Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) distributed relief items and cash among the helpless people in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





At around 12:30 pm, 41 BGB Captain Lt Col Sabbir Ahmed handed over the relief items among the people at BGB Kaptai Wagga Zone.





At that time, the BGB captain said, "We believe that even though religions are different, the festival is for everyone, so on the occasion of the holy Ramadan, we are providing assistance to the people of other religions besides the Muslim community."





If everyone cooperates with each other, a beautiful environment will be created in this area, he added.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army distributed relief assistance among the helpless people in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Tuesday on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.





Bangladesh Army's Baby Tigers of 4th Bengal at Dighinala Zone organized the distribution programme at Kabakhali Government Primary School of the upazila at around 11 am.





Commander of the zone Lt Colonel Rumon Parvez was present and distributed these items among the people of that area.





Zone Staff Officer Major Noor Nafeez Islam, Adjutant Captain MA Momen Shihab and Honorary Captain AKM Nowroz Islam, among others, were also present at that time.