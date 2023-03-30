Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Poor people get relief items in Rangamati

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

Poor people get relief items in Rangamati

Poor people get relief items in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Mar 29: Relief items have been distributed among the poor and helpless people in Kaptai and Dighinala upazilas of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) distributed relief items and cash among the helpless people in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

At around 12:30 pm, 41 BGB Captain Lt Col Sabbir Ahmed handed over the relief items among the people at BGB Kaptai Wagga Zone.

At that time, the BGB captain said, "We believe that even though religions are different, the festival is for everyone, so on the occasion of the holy Ramadan, we are providing assistance to the people of other religions besides the Muslim community."

If everyone cooperates with each other, a beautiful environment will be created in this area, he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Army distributed relief assistance among the helpless people in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Tuesday on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.

Bangladesh Army's Baby Tigers of 4th Bengal at Dighinala Zone organized the distribution programme at Kabakhali Government Primary School of the upazila at around 11 am.

Commander of the zone Lt Colonel Rumon Parvez was present and distributed these items among the people of that area.

Zone Staff Officer Major Noor Nafeez Islam, Adjutant Captain MA Momen Shihab and Honorary Captain AKM Nowroz Islam, among others, were also present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paddy procurement drive fails at Baraigram
2 to die in murder cases in Cumilla, Satkhira
Poor people get relief items in Rangamati
2 lakh aspirants apply for admission at RU
Six shops fined in Rajshahi, M’bazar
Punarbhaba turns play ground at Porsha
Five electrocuted in four districts
66 students get tabs in Rajshahi


Latest News
Truck helper dies from electrocution in Rajshahi
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft