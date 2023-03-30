2 lakh aspirants apply for admission at RU

RAJSHAHI, Mar 29: A total of 2 lakh 2 thousand 640 aspirants primarily applied for the admission test for the first year of undergraduate in the academic year 2022-23 at Rajshahi University (RU).





Professor Pradeep Kumar Panday, administrator of the Public Relations office of RU, confirmed the information recently.







He said, the preliminary process of the first-year admission started at 12 pm on March 15; and a total of 2 lakh 2 thousand 640 aspirants have been applied till 12 noon on March 27.





From these applicants, 1 lakh 37 thousand 371 applications were received in A unit, 90 thousand 988 applications in B unit and 1 lakh 42 thousand 835 applications were received in C unit.





After the verification of these applications, the final application process will continue from April 9 to April 15, the official added.





The admission test for 2022-23 session of the undergraduate first year will be held on May 29-31 this year.





The examination of one-hour duration in three units will be conducted in four shifts.







A total of 80 multiple-choice questions will be required to answer which makes up 100 marks in each unit. One mark will be deducted for every four wrong answers in the test.