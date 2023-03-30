Video
Home Countryside

Six shops fined in Rajshahi, M’bazar

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Six shops were fined Tk 37,000 under the National Consumer Rights Protection Act in two districts- Rajshahi and Moulvibazar, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

RAJSHAHI: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined owners of three shops Tk 17,000 in the city on Wednesday for selling expired products.

Rajshahi Divisional DNCRP Deputy Director (DD) Mohammad Salim as part of regular market surveillance, three shops were fined Tk 17,000 after conducting drives in various markets.

Among them, owner of a shop in Umarpur Bazar was fined Tk 10,000 for selling expired products, another shop owner in Bhugaril Bazar was fined Tk 3,000 for same reason, and owner of 'Amjad Store' in Shaheb Bazar Tk 4,000 for not having the seal and wrapper of the Indian product importer.

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: The DNCRP fined three shops Tk 20,000 for different irregularities in Juri Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

A team of Moulvibazar DNCRP led by its DD Md Shafiqul Islam conducted drives in different markets and areas of the upazila to ensure the fair price of essentials for consumers.

The DNCRP fined Lutfur Varieties Store Tk 15,000 while Kalam Varieties Store Tk 3,000 and Masum Varieties Store Tk 2,000 on various charges of irregularities including selling of date-expired products.


