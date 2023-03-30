Punarbhaba turns play ground at Porsha

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Mar 29: The Punarbhaba River flowing through Nithpur Union border under Porsha Upazila of the district is set to get erased from the map.





There is no water in the river. It has turned into a sandy channel. Its bed is used as play ground.





Damage is feared in several thousand hectares of Boro paddy fields due to lack of irrigation.







Once numerous boats, launches, and steamers would move on the river. Trading would be made through the river with Gomastapur, Rahanpur, Nachoul, Chapainawanganj and other parts of the country.





Cow, buffalo, goat, and sheep would be traded in bazaars in these areas. Then Punarbhaba was in full youth. Centring the river, many installations grew up along its banks. Various crops including paddy would be grown on thousands of hectares of land using water of the river.





There were huge fish resources in the river. Fishing would be going on for the whole year. Many fishers had built houses along its banks.





There has been no initiative to save the river. If the river is dredged, a new life is very likely in the locality.







If not dredged, the river is likely to get erased from the map. Along with this, cropping will not be possible due to want of water. It was warned by experts.