Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Punarbhaba turns play ground at Porsha

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

Punarbhaba turns play ground at Porsha

Punarbhaba turns play ground at Porsha

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Mar 29: The Punarbhaba River flowing through Nithpur Union border under Porsha Upazila of the district is set to get erased from the map.

There is no water in the river. It has turned into a sandy channel. Its bed is used as play ground.

Damage is feared in several thousand hectares of Boro paddy fields due to lack of irrigation.

Once numerous boats, launches, and steamers would move on the river. Trading would be made through the river with Gomastapur, Rahanpur, Nachoul, Chapainawanganj and other parts of the country.

Cow, buffalo, goat, and sheep would be traded in bazaars in these areas. Then Punarbhaba was in full youth. Centring the river, many installations grew up along its banks. Various crops including paddy would be grown on thousands of hectares of land using water of the river.

There were huge fish resources in the river. Fishing would be going on for the whole year. Many fishers had built houses along its banks.

There has been no initiative to save the river. If the river is dredged, a new life is very likely in the locality.   

If not dredged, the river is likely to get erased from the map. Along with this, cropping will not be possible due to want of water. It was warned by experts.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paddy procurement drive fails at Baraigram
2 to die in murder cases in Cumilla, Satkhira
Poor people get relief items in Rangamati
2 lakh aspirants apply for admission at RU
Six shops fined in Rajshahi, M’bazar
Punarbhaba turns play ground at Porsha
Five electrocuted in four districts
66 students get tabs in Rajshahi


Latest News
Truck helper electrocuted at Rajshahi
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft