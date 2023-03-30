Five electrocuted in four districts

CHANDPUR: Two teenage boys have been electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.





The incident took place in Puran Bazar Purba Ramdasadi area of the upazila at around 12:30 pm.





The deceased were identified as Minhaj, 15, son of Jahangir Khan, and Md Tamim, 16, son of Akhtar, residents of Ramdasadi area in the upazila. Both of them were seventh graders at Puran Bazar Nuria Pilot High School.





According to local sources, the duo came in contact with an electric wire while they were playing in a field in the area at around 12:30 pm, which left them critically injured.





Locals rescued them, but they died on the way to a hospital.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.





JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A physically-disabled young man was electrocuted in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The incident took place in Kadarpara Village under Pailgaon Union of the upazila at noon.





The deceased was identified as Khelon Mia, 23, son of Gayash Mia, a resident of the area. He was an easy-bike driver by profession.





Police and local sources said Khelon Mia came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was charging his easy-bike in the house, which left him dead on the spot.







Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.





Jagannathpur PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.





BOGURA: A young man has been electrocuted in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.





The deceased was identified as Ashraf Ali, 30, son of Elias Uddin, a resident of Manikdipa Fakirpara area under Aria Union in the upazila.





According to local sources, the youth came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was climbing a tamarind tree, which left him critically injured.





Locals rescued him and took to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.





Shajahanpur PS OC Abdul Quader Zilani confirmed the incident.





INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A woman was electrocuted in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Sunday night.





The deceased was identified as Chameli Rani, 55, wife of late Jibon Shikder, a resident of Uttar Kalaran Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.





According to locals and the deceased's family members, Chameli Rani came in contact with live electricity at night when she was working with an iron-made trunk in the house. She died on the spot.





Five people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Chandpur, Sunamganj, Bogura and Pirojpur, in four days.Indurkani PS OC Md Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.