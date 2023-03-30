66 students get tabs in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 29: Sixty-six tablet computers were given to 66 ninth and tenth graders from nine secondary schools and madrasas of the city as recognition of their brilliant results.





The prize giving ceremony was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office on Monday. The tablet computers were given as gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to inspire the students and increase their interests in study.





DC Abdul Jalil accompanied by Additional DC Joya Maria Perera and Deputy Director of District Statistics Office Kajal Rekha distributed the tablet computers among the students.