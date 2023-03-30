Three murdered in Natore, Bhola, Gopalganj

Three people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Bhola and Gopalganj, in two days.





BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband over family dispute in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The incident took place in Shaloipara Village of the upazila at night.





The deceased was identified as Ripa Khatun, 27, wife of Kabir Uddin, a resident of the village.





Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Ripa Khatun's husband Kabir had an extramarital affair.





On Tuesday night, Kabir and Ripa locked into an altercation over the issue. At one stage of the altercation, Kabir beat up Ripa mercilessly, which left her critically injured, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam.





Later on, Ripa was rescued and taken to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





BHOLA: A young man was hacked to death by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night over previous enmity related to land dispute.





The incident took place in Razapur Union of the upazila at around 10 pm.





Deceased Babu was the son of Helal Hawlader, a resident of NandanpurVvillage under Pashchima Ilisha Union in the upazila.





Police, however, have arrested four persons on Tuesday morning over the incident.





The arrested persons are: Harun, Rony, Kamrul and Liton.





It was learnt that Babu had been at loggerheads with the detained four over the ownership of a piece of land. On Monday night, when Babu was returning home, his rivals waylaid him and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.





Critically injured Babu was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the deceased's family filed a case with Bhola Sadar PS in this regard.





Bhola Sadar PS OC Shahin Fakir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken in this connection.





GOPALGANJ: A man allegedly killed his wife over family feud in Muksudpur Upazila of the district at dawn on Monday.





The deceased was identified as Sraboni Akter, 19, daughter of Delwar Sheikh, a resident of Sairdi Village under Dignagar Union in the upazila.





Police, however, arrested Heena Begum, 48, mother-in-law of the deceased, and sister-in-law Mita Akter for interrogation. Meanwhile, main accused Hasan Bepari, 23, husband of Sraboni, remained absconding after the incident.





Police and local sources said Sraboni and Hasan got married about one year back. After the marriage, they often locked into altercation over Hasan's unemployment and drug addiction.





At around 5 am on Monday, Hasan beat up his wife Sraboni on the same issue. At one stage, Sraboni became unconscious.







Locals rescued her, but Sraboni dead on her way to a private hospital in Tekerhat.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Muksudpur Sindirghat Police outpost In-charge Md Shawkat Hosen said the body of the deceased bore some injury marks.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.