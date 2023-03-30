Two held for killing woman over land dispute

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Mar 29: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a woman over land dispute in Gafargaon Upazila of the district. The arrestees are: Surjat Ali, 65, and his son Akram Hosen, 37, residents of South Pokhuria Village under Saltia Union in the upazila.





According to police sources, Sufia Khatun, 45, wife of Sirajul Islam of Pokhuria Village, was killed by the accused over a land dispute in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on March 26.





As the plaintiff, Sirajul Islam filed a case with Gafargaon Police Station (PS) in this connection. After the incident, the accused in the murder case were absconding.





Later on, police, in separate drives, arrested them from Mugda area of the capital and Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Wednesday morning.







Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon PS Faruk Ahmed confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested persons were sent to jail following a court order.