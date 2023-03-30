Video
Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in judge threat case

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29: An Islamabad court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to alleged threats made to a judge, and directed the authorities to present him before the court on April 18.

In the last hearing on March 24, the court converted the non-bailable arrest warrant issued for the PTI chief into a bailable warrant at the PTI's request while hearing a case registered against the ex-premier for allegedly using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials.

Today, prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi appeared in Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman's court. Imran was represented by his counsel Faisal Chaudhry.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor objected to Imran's absence, saying his warrants should be changed from bailable to non-bailable as he failed to appear before the court.

"We are done with his excuses regarding the Wazirabad incident. Did he not provide a similar excuse when he appeared before another court two days ago?" Rizwan asked.    �DAWN



