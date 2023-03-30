Video
Israel ‘cannot continue down this road’ in judiciary standoff: Biden

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

WASHINGTON, Mar 29: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Israel it "cannot continue" pressing for deeply controversial judicial reforms -- now on hold -- which have prompted months of unrest and criticism among Western allies.

"Like many strong supporters of Israel I'm very concerned
. They cannot continue down this road, and I've sort of made that clear," Biden told reporters during a visit to North Carolina.

"Hopefully the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) will act in a way that he will try to work out some genuine compromise, but that remains to be seen," Biden said, adding he was not considering inviting the Israeli leader to the White House, at least "not in the near term."

Arriving back in Washington, Biden repeated his concern over the situation in Israel, where Netanyahu has been accused by opponents of riding roughshod over Israeli democracy in an attempt to strengthen his own power.    �AFP


