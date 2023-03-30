IAEA chief arrives at Ukraine nuclear plant held by Russia

KYIV, Mar 29: The UN atomic watchdog chief arrived Wednesday at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a rare visit to Europe's largest atomic facility currently controlled by Russian forces.





There are persistent fears over the safety of the nuclear plant in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where there has been frequent shelling since Russian troops invaded last year.





The Ukrainian nuclear power operator Energoatom and Russian news agencies announced on social media that the International Atomic Energy Agency's Rafael Grossi had arrived with his delegation.







Energoatom distributed footage of a convoy of civilian and military vehicles marked with the letter Z, a symbol emblazoned on Russian military hardware in Ukraine.





"Raphael Grossi plans to see how the situation at the ZNPP has changed, speak with the nuclear engineers at the plant, and act as a guarantor of the rotation of members of the IAEA permanent mission," it said on social media.





This is Grossi's second visit to Zaporizhzhia since Russia invaded Ukraine last February and the aim of the visit is to "assess first-hand the serious nuclear safety and security situation at the facility," the IAEA said.





The agency has had a team of experts inside the plant since September 2022, but Grossi has said the situation "is still precarious". �AFP