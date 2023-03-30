Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp

Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, MAR 29: Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his 100th international goal for the reigning world champions as they romped to a 7-0 friendly win over outclassed Curacao.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi opened the scoring against the Caribbean island minnows on 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero.

It came 17 years after he opened his Argentina account in a 3-2 defeat to Croatia in March 2006.

The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half-hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth as Argentina toyed with their overmatched opponents.

It was his seventh hat-trick for the national team. "You cannot describe Messi in words," said fellow goalscorer Nicolas Gonzalez.

"He's the best in the world and he shows it match after match, day after day. Every time he touches the ball, he makes you smile."

Messi came into the game not just as his country's all-time record goalscorer, but with more goals than the next two top marksmen -- Gabriel Batistuta on 56 and Sergio Aguero with 41 -- put together.

This was Argentina's second match since winning the World Cup in dramatic style against France in Qatar in December -- triumphing 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw -- and it was always going to be about Messi reaching 100 goals.

Now with 102, he remains third in the all-time list, behind great rival Cristiano Ronaldo (122) of Portugal and Iran's Ali Daei (109).

Messi had come up short on Thursday last week when he notched his 99th goal for the Albiceleste as Argentina toiled in their homecoming celebration match against Panama.

The Central Americans had held out until the 78th minute before 21-year-old MLS sensation Thiago Almada broke their resistence.

Messi then scored direct from a free-kick a minute from time -- his 800th goal in professional football -- in front of 83,000 delirious fans in Buenos Aires.

Curacao, ranked 86th by world governing body FIFA, could only hold out for 20 minutes before Messi took a pass from Giovanni Lo Ceslo, cut inside his marker onto his weaker right foot and fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

The referee was then seen on live television throwing the ball to someone on the side of the pitch as DirecTV commentators speculated that it was heading "straight to the museum."

Three minutes later Gonzalez outjumped goalkeeper Eloy Room to head home from four yards.

Gonzalez turned provider as Messi scored the first of three goals in four minutes, this time with his left foot.

He then laid off the ball for Enzo Fernandez to make it four with a shot from distance before Lo Celso released Messi behind the defense to notch his treble.

Argentina took their foot off the gas in the second half, with only a generously-awarded Angel Di Maria penalty and close-range finish from Gonzalo Montiel adding to the score.

But the 42,000 fans present remained in party mood throughout, waiting for their heroes to lift the World Cup trophy in front of them.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We want to be a great T20 side: Shakib Al Hasan
Messi scores 100th Argentina goal in Curacao romp
Bangladesh not playing Asian Qualifiers round-1
Netherlands matches crucial for South Africa's World Cup hopes
IPL returns as Mumbai eye sixth title
Rohit Sharma backs new 'impact player' IPL rule
Germany fail first true post-World Cup test with Euro in sight
Ferguson, Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame


Latest News
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Metro rail to operate from 8am-2pm from April 5
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft