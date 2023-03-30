Bangladesh not playing Asian Qualifiers round-1

Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Paris 2024 Despite taking all the necessary preparation for the Asian Qualifiers round-1 of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Paris 2024, Bangladesh decided not to participate in it due to the costlier air travel to the host Myanmar and other expenses. A press release from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) confirmed that to the media on Wednesday.

The qualifying round of Group-B is going to be held in Myanmar from 5 to 11 April. Apart from the host Myanmar, the other participants of the group are the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

The press release from the BFF said that the Federation had taken the decision considering the costly air travel to Myanmar, as well as insurance fees, and hotel and transportation costs. It also stated that the team cannot go and participate as enough found were not available to the federation.

In this regard, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag said, "Primarily we had the intention to host the qualifying group round in our country. For that, we purposed to be the host of the group round to the AFC (Asian Football Confederation). But Myanmar was given the opportunity later."

He added, "There are many things here including airfare, food, hotel, and transportation cost which the participating teams will have to bear and the Federation does not have enough funds to bear the expense. We already asked for the fund from the National Sports Council (NSC) to be able to take part in the tournament. But we got no positive response from the NSC or the Ministry and therefore we decided not to take part in the tournament."

So it is clear that the women's team is going to miss the qualifying round.



