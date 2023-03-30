Ferguson, Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

LONDON, MAR 29: Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on Wednesday became the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.





The two men locked horns during a period of intense rivalry starting in the 1990s, winning 16 English top-flight titles between them.





Ferguson, 81, is the most successful manager in Premier League history, guiding Manchester United to 13 titles, while Wenger won the competition three times with Arsenal, including going unbeaten in the 2003/04 season.





Ferguson, who managed United for more than 26 years, won the inaugural Premier League title in 1992/93 to deliver the Red Devils' first league success since 1967.





Six players managed by Ferguson have already been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame -- David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes.





"It's an honour when you receive recognition like this," said Ferguson, who retired in 2013 after winning his 13th title. �AFP