Unemployment declines to 3.6pc from 4.2pc

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said unemployment rate in the country has decreased from 4.2 per cent to 3.6 per cent.





According to BBS data, currently the number of unemployed in the country is 26 lakh 30 thousand. Among them, the number of unemployed men is 16.90 lakh and the number of unemployed women is 9.40 lakh. Earlier in 2017 survey, the number of unemployed was 27 lakh.







Unemployment has decreased by 70,000 in a span of 6 years. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics released the report titled 'Labor Force Survey 2022' in a function organized at the Statistics Building in Dhaka's Agargaon on Wednesday.





Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam were present at this time.





The report said this huge unemployed population does not even get an opportunity to work for one hour in a week.







This calculation of unemployment is according to criteria given by the International Labor Organization (ILO). It considers that a person is considered unemployed if he does not work for one hour a week.





Labor market indicators have changed significantly over the past five years, according to BBS report. In the results of 2022, the unemployment rate index has decreased.





There has been a positive change in participation rate of the working population in labour force and the participation of women in the workforce, especially in the labour market, has increased.







Labour market participation of youth has increased. Working population in agriculture and service sector increased.







According to the results of the survey, there are now 7.34 crore people in the labour force in the country. Among them, 7.7 crore people are engaged in work.





The data obtained will play a very effective role in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Prime Minister's promises and election manifesto 2018, the Sustainable Development Goals and the Five Year Plan.







Detailed reports will provide analysis of labor market indicators and comprehensive information.





Using the second zonal operation of Census and Housing Census-2022 as sampling frame, 1,284 primary enumeration areas across the country and 24 cells from each primary enumeration area were determined.





This information has been collected from 30,816 houses on quarterly basis and a total of 123,264 houses through specific questionnaires.





Planning Minister said, "Poverty rate has decreased during the epidemic of coronavirus. Employment increased due to government taking certain measures. Poverty has reduced from 20 percent during Corona to 16 percent.





The government has given a billion dollar stimulus package. If you go deep, you will understand that poverty has reduced in the country."





State Minister Dr Shamsul Alam said, "Employment did not decrease during Corona, but increased.







Many people left the city and went to the village to cultivate fish and vegetables. Many have cultivated sweet pumpkins. Labor did not decrease that way. Meanwhile, women's employment has also increased," he said.