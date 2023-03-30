SMEs had more loans from banks, NBFIs in 2022

Loans received by small and medium entrepreneurs (SME) from banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) increased by 18.9 per cent or Tk 35,061 crore in 2022 compared with the previous year.





According to a recently released Bangladesh Bank (BB) report, banks and NBFIs disbursed Tk 2,20,489 crore loans to SME sector in 2022, while the disbursement figure was Tk 1,85,428 crore in the same period of2021.





In October-December period in 2022, SMEs received total Tk 60,611 crore, which was Tk 57,118.6 crore in the same period in 2021.





Bankers said small business owners suffered the most during the Covid pandemic and experienced a decrease in credit distribution during that time.





However, after the improvement from pandemic situation, entrepreneurs sought loans from banks to sustain and expand businesses, they said. So, there was an increase in loan disbursement compared with the past year, they said.





According to data, banks and NBFIs disbursed Tk 33,840 crore in loans to new entrepreneurs in the SME sector in 2022. Some Tk 55,641 crore was disbursed to SMEs in rural areas while Tk 36,009 crore in loans without collateral was disbursed in the period.





Bangladesh Bank announced a stimulus package of Tk 20,000 crore in April 2020 to provide low-interest loans to small industry entrepreneurs affected by Covid outbreak.





In the second phase of stimulus package distribution, lending target for SMEs was also set at Tk 20,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22. However, the outstanding loan in SME sector increased by Tk 31,000 crore to Tk 2.82 lakh crore from Tk 2.52 lakh crore.





BB officials said outstanding loans soared as many banks were reluctant to disburse SME loans due to 9-per cent interest rate cap as banks found it difficult to make a profit. Besides, the ongoing liquidity crisis in financial sector was another obstacle, they said.





Besides, banks' excessive concentration to the corporate business segment in providing loans was among the other reasons for slow growth in SME loan disbursement, the officials said.





Of the Tk 1,19,321.06 crore credit, service and trading businesses received Tk 1,37,314 crore against the receiving of Tk 83,174.63 crore by the manufacturing segment.





However, BB officials said disbursement of loans to SME sector was considered to be less risky compared with large corporate loans.





From the point of view of employment generation, SMEs are more labour intensive than the large businesses, the officials said.