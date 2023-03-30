Video
Ships with 8-meter draft now can dock at Mongla Port

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Khulna Correspondent

KHULNA, March 29: Mongla Port, the second largest seaport of the country, is now getting the benefits of dredging of Pashur, Mongla-Ghasiakhali, and front jetty Channels as foreign ships with eight-meter draft have started docking at the port jetty.

An eight-meter draft Singapore-flagged ship namely 'MAERSK XIAMEN' anchored at the no-6 port jetty around 5:00 pm on March 27, said a press release issued by Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of Public Relations of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) last evening.

The ship was loaded with 179 containers including 110 import goods and remained with 69 empty containers. The import goods are agricultural and other machinery, PP Board, fabrics, and sewing threat. The ship will leave the seaport towards Singapore along with 221 containers of export goods.
 
 The export goods are Cargo of EPZ, frozen fish, travel bags, VIP luggage, ceramic tiles, cotton yarn, Jute, and Jute goods, said the press release.

Earlier, on September 12, 2022, an eight-meter depth Japan-flagged ship namely 'MCC Tokyo' experimentally arrived at a jetty of the Mongla Port.

The MPA now sees its capability through the completion of 110 kilometers of derezzing through anchored foreign ship 'MAERSK XIAMEN' at the port jetty, said the press release.

MPA is working relentlessly to enhance its capability to arrive over an eight-meter depth foreign ship, the press release added.

Talking to OBSERVER, Chairman of MPA Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, said today, through the arrival of the eight-meter depth ship 'MV Marx Xiamen', a new era has begun at Mongla Port.

For the integrated efforts and development of the present government, Mongla Port has now been transformed into a world-class port. Now, the capacity of the port has increased to a great extent.

Due to the opening of Padma Bridge, garment owners, and other traders are showing interest in using Mongla port for export and import. As a result, Mongla Port plays an important role in the economy of Bangladesh, he said.

The government is continuing the dredging of the Pashur Channel for the overall development of Mongla Port and the South-Western region. More efforts are underway to increase the capacity of the port due to which the development of the port is now visible.


