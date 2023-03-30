Video
Dhaka seeks Brussels’ support to boost agri business in BD

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has sought Belgium's supports in developing agri-business facilities in Bangladesh, particularly in storage, transport, and processing fields.

The support was sought when Ambassador of Belgium to Bangladesh, Didier Vanderhasselt, called on him at the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Shahriar Alam also expressed satisfaction over the ever-growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. He thanked the Belgian Ambassador for leading a regional trade mission to Bangladesh to explore business opportunities.

Alam on Tuesday also recalled with gratitude the Belgium's recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state in February 1972.

Appreciating Bangladesh's socio-economic growth, the Ambassador of Belgium touched upon the "very fruitful" visit of Queen Mathilde of the Belgians to Bangladesh in February.

He also observed that enormous trade and investment opportunities exist between the two countries, particularly in agri-business, renewable energy, port and road transport infrastructure, dredging, logistics, water purification, and other sectors.

The two sides also discussed various other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest, including regular bilateral consultations, trade facilitation measures, consular cooperation, migration and mobility, Bangladesh-EU cooperation, Belgium's EU Presidency in 2024, and cooperation on elections in different international fora among others.



