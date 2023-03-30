Credendo downgrades BD business environment risk

In the framework of its regular review of business environment risk classifications, Credendo has downgrade Bangladesh from category E to F as the country continues to face depreciating pressures on the taka amid a deep current account deficit.





Credendo is a European credit insurance group present throughout the European continent, headquartered in Brussels and located in 15 countries.





It provides customised options for insurance, reinsurance, guarantees, surety and financing related to domestic and international trade transactions or investments abroad.





Credendo in its media release on Wednesday said Bangladesh's commodity imports remain expensive and weigh on the country's external accounts and foreign exchange reserves. Since the central bank let the taka float in September 2022 to save foreign exchange reserves and boost exports, the taka has lost 12% against the US dollar.







The foreign exchange reserve crisis eased after the country received an IMF support in the end of January (after reaching a deal for a cautious 42-month loan of USD 4.7 billion) aimed to maintain macroeconomic stability.







Still, in a region where two economies - Sri Lanka and Pakistan- are in deep crisis, the external environment remains very challenging, particularly due to high fuel and food prices, higher borrowing costs and a weakened western demand which is harming Bangladesh's crucial garment exports.







Therefore, the difficult economic momentum, visible through a weak taka, high inflation (above 8% in February), slowing growth and the absence of tangible improvement expected in the near term, has led Credendo to the downgrade Bangladesh's business environment risk from E to F.





Besides Bangladesh Credendo also downgraded three other countries namely Colombia, Kenya and Pakistan from D to E, from D to E and F to G respectively.





In the same go Credendo has upgraded 59 countries and nearly half of the upgrades consists of a wave of rating improvements in Europe, where recession fears have receded amid a slightly less severe energy crisis.





In other regions, high oil prices (MENA region), tourism recovery and peaked inflation have contributed to improve the economic outlook.





All countries from the Eurozone have been upgraded one-notch up. Abating energy-related risks (in terms of prices and availabilities) and a net rebound inleading indicators and economic sentiment surveys in the beginning of this year have diminished the prospect of a recession in the Eurozone, a risk which led us to downgrade many countries of the region last September.







Indeed, mild winter temperatures combined with efforts from households and companies to reduce their consumption, and the severe lockdowns in China, have dampened fuel demand and allowed prices to go down significantly. Gas stocks also remained above historical averages in the region.







Even though core inflation (i.e. all goods excluding energy, food and beverages) is still rising, lower energy prices have permitted producer prices to decline, which is a very positive factor for the European industry.