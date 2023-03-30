Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

HANOI, March 29: Vietnam's economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year as exports slumped due to reduced consumer demand, authorities said Wednesday.





The communist manufacturing hub's economy expanded by 3.32 percent in the January-March period, down from 5.05 percent in the same period of 2022.





Vietnam is one of the world's largest exporters of clothing, footwear and furniture but in the first quarter of 2023 the country faced "unstable and complicated developments in the world economy", the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.





"The slow recovery of the world economy with the tightening monetary policies in several countries have reduced consumption demands in major trade partners. This created an impact on Vietnam's imports and exports volume." �AFP