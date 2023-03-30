10 BD journalists visiting Australia for boosting mass media skills

The Australian High Commission is helping ten journalists visit Australia to broaden their skills and promote the development of Bangladesh's mass media sector.





They will engage actively with Australian journalists and experts to develop their professional skills, including in investigative journalism and countering misinformation and disinformation.







They will also learn about Australia's advanced capabilities in hydrogen and renewable energy.





Diplomatic journalists from Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Daily Sun, UNB, The Daily Ittefaq, The Daily Jugantor, Channel i, Boishakhi Television, Independent Television, and Bangla Vision Television, are participating in the visit under an Australian Professional Opportunity, administered by the Australia Awards Program.





"Australia remains committed to freedom of expression and freedom of the media," Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer said at a farewell event organised for the journalists.







"I hope the visit assists your professional development and allows you to experience contemporary multicultural Australia."





Australia supports the development of strong, professional and sustainable media in the Indo- Pacific region. Independent, diverse and free media are essential to the development and maintenance of democracy.