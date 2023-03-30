StanChart Saadiq Sadaqah Account continues to help clients in Ramadan

The Standard Chartered (StanChart) Saadiq Sadaqah Account enables customers to make donations to charities of their choice directly from their accounts.







This unique solution has made it possible for individuals like Ashik Mia - a young man with impaired hearing and learning disabilities - to receive specialised training from PFDA-Vocational Training Center.







Contributions from customers have also made a difference in the lives of children such as Tinni Akter - a young girl with cerebral palsy.





Via support from the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), Tinni has been admitted to the William and Marie Taylor Inclusive School.





Donations have also helped individuals to access medical aid and healthcare at hospitals operated by Friendship in remote areas across Bangladesh.





Launched in 2021, the StanChart Saadiq Sadaqah Account is designed to support clients and their philanthropic ambitions.







The Saadiq Sadaqah Account utilises Islamic and Shariah-compliant principles to meet the need of vulnerable communities across Bangladesh.







Current charity partners include JAAGO Foundation, Friendship, PFDA-Vocational Training Center, UCEP Bangladesh, and Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP).







Donations made via the Saadiq Sadaqah Account are helping to power education for underprivileged children; skills development for women; various healthcare initiatives; economic development of artisans; rehabilitation and support for the disabled; learning opportunities for autistic children; and climate action and awareness.







Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, StanChart Bangladesh, said, "We are proud that for the last few years, the StanChart Saadiq Sadaqah Account has made it simpler for our customers to make hassle-free donations to five trustworthy organisations.







We are proud to work hand-in-hand without charity partners and our clients to continue to lift participation."





StanChart Saadiq is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients.







With a network spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, its Shariah-compliant product offerings and processes connect companies, institutions, and individuals to, and in, some of the world's fastest-growing and most dynamic regions.