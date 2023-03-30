Vision Blender launches Eid campaign offering cash prizes Electronics brand Vision has launched a campaign for giving prizes to one lakh people on the purchase of blenders on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.





Under the campaign, one lakh people will get prizes up to Tk1 lakh.





Kazi Rashidul Islam, executive director of Vision Electronics, inaugurated the campaign in the capital's Badda Monday.







Shaikh Mahabubur Rahman, head of marketing of Vision Blender, said, "The offer will be valid till April 30. It is available at all shops, including Vision Emporium, Best Buy, and RFL Exclusive shops." �UNB