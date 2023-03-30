IPDC Joyee holds workshop for women entrepreneurs

A special workshop titled 'Access to Finance: Challenges and Solutions for Women Entrepreneurs' was organized by 'IPDC Joyee' on Tuesday, says a press release.





In this event, along with making women entrepreneurs aware about the detailed rules of taking entrepreneurial loans, advice was also given on the importance of taking care of mental health by maintaining balance between work and personal life.







The session was moderated by Tawhida Shiropa, CEO of Moner Bondhu and Mohsena Munna, Co-founder of De Tempete.







Rizwan Dawood Shams, Additional Managing Director of IPDC Finance and Fahim Mashroor, CEO of Bdjobs and Delivery Tiger were present among others on the occasion.