JCI Bangladesh hosts Iftar

International leadership development organization Junior Chamber International (JCI) organised Iftar for breaking Ramadan fast at the Radisson Blu in the capital on Tuesday.





JCI 2023 Vice President Marii Kitamura attended the event as the chief guest. JCI Bangladesh National President, Senator Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, presided over the event.







JCI Bangladesh National President Senator Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan told the media that JCI Bangladesh always works on the social and leadership development of the people from different levels of society.







"During Ramadan this year, we had Iftar with 200 special children and orphans and gave them Eid greetings. Our JCI Bangladesh family shared some great moments with them." He also said that the presence of JCI Vice President for Asia and the Pacific, Marii Kitamura, made a difference in this year's JCI Bangladesh Iftar.







He expressed his excitement to come to Bangladesh and attend the event. At the same time, he highly praised the activities of JCI Bangladesh.







First Lady of JCI Bangladesh Barrister Tazreen Nuwari Anwar, Deputy National President of JCI Bangladesh Imran Kadir, JCI Bangladesh Iftar Event Director, and JCI Bangladesh Digital Committee Chairperson Fahim Ahmed, Chief Advisor, 2023 National Secretary General Senator M Kamrul Islam Chowdhury, Event Advisor, and 2023 National Treasurer Senator Erfan Haque were also present at the event.







At the same time, about 700 ordinary members, including national officers and local presidents of JCI Bangladesh, participated in this event. It should be noted that Junior Chamber International (JCI) is an organization of energetic young people aged 18 to 40 years.







JCI headquarters are in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. It operates in more than 120 countries and has over 2 lakh members worldwide. More than 37 local chapters of JCI are currently working in Bangladesh.