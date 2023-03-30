SBAC Bank signs agreement with PayWell

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank has signed an agreement with PayWell, a concern of CloudWell Digital Services Ltd. at Bank's Head Office recently, says a press release.





Md. Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director of SBAC Bank Ltd. and Mr. Anisul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of CloudWell Digital Services Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.





Under this Agreement SBAC Bank customers will enjoy utility bills payment, mobile top-up, ticketing and other digital services from Agent Banking Outlet by using "PayWell" platform.







While, Mohammad ShafiulAzam, Head of ADC of the Bank, Md. Feroj Chowdhury, Head of Agent Banking of the Bank, Mohammad Kudratullah, COO of PayWell and other senior officials were attended the signing ceremony.