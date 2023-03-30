Farmer wins products worth Tk 1 lakh buying Marcel fridge

A farmer from Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga has received a total of 16 different houseful electronics products worth of Tk. 1 lakh for free after he bought a Marcel brand refrigerator.





The lucky customer, named Sanowar Hossain, got the facilities of 'Grand Houseful Offer' under Marcel's nationwide ongoing 'Digital Campaign Season-17', says a press release.





The Digital Campaign of Marcel, one of the popular electronics brands in Bangladesh, is being conducted in a bid to provide customers swift and best after-sales service through online automation.







Under the season 17 of the campaign, customers of Marcel fridge, television, air conditioner and washing machine might get houseful free products of up to Tk. 1 lakh. Marcel customers are also provided with sure gifts. The benefits will continue till April 30, 2023.





Alamdanga upazila Chairman Ayub Hossain, Marcel's Deputy Managing Director Md. Humayun Kabir and brand ambassador popular actor Amin Khan have officially handed over the free products to Sanowar Hossain at a function held recently at the Marcel distributor showroom 'Mamun Enterprise' at Railbridge road area.





The program was also attended by Senior Executive Director Ariful Ambia, upazila vice-chairman Salmun Mahmud, female vice-chairman Kazi Marzan Mitu, local Police Station OC Md. Saiful Islam, Marcel's Operative Director Nurul Islam Rubel and showroom's proprietor Md. Faruk Hossen.





Hailed from Kuatola village of Hardi union, Sanowar bought a 244-litter Marcel fridge on March 7. He received an SMS on his mobile phone from Marcel with the notification of getting houseful free products upon registration of the fridge. Sanowar's family burst into abound happiness after getting those free products.





Farmer Sanowar Hossain runs a five-member family comprising two daughters and one son. He thanked Marcel authorities for providing customers with this exciting benefits. His family would use the free products which include washing machine, freezer, LED smart TV, gas stove and electric fan.





Upazila Chairman Ayub Hossain praised Marcel authorities for running digital campaigns and giving benefits to its customers. He said that Marcel is a Bangladeshi brand and is producing and marketing international standard products. He urged people to buy products of domestic brands so that the economy of the country can be enriched.





Marcel ambassador actor Amin Khan said: Marcel is providing sure cashback and cash vouchers to its diverse customers to share its profits with them. This program is a proof that Marcel keeps its promises given to customers.







These free electronics products provided to Sanowar Hossian will bring a great change in his family and they will be accustomed with the electronics products. Thus, Marcel is playing roles in changing people's lives and livelihood.