Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 March, 2023, 6:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Beardo launched in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 30 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

The premium male grooming line Beardo has recently been launched in Bangladesh, bringing an impressive range of products in the categories of hair, face, beard and fragrance.

The brand-new premium men's grooming brand is available exclusively on e-commerce platforms Currently, all the products are available at the Beardo Flagship Store on Daraz where as a promotional launch offer, customers can avail a flat 20% discount and free shipping for orders starting from Tk599, says a press release.

The brand believes that the persona of the original traits of masculinity, being real, ambitious, courageous, have high resonance with the bearded look.
 
While the bearded look is always timeless and classy, it also makes a statement about the men who have the courage to don it and the patience to groom it.

Hence Beardo's portfolio is a comprehensive one, containing beard oil, growth oil, face wash, hair wax, fragrances, and shampoo - all exclusively for men.

In Bangladesh, Beardo's modern and unique product assortment for men's grooming, styling, and lifestyle has been launched solely on e-commerce sites. Currently, all the products are available at the Beardo As a personality-driven brand, Beardo celebrates the true self of an individual.

The brand states that there is good and great in masculinity. Furthermore, Beardo's unique archetype-led communication represents how the Beardo man is the portrayal of a bold and powerful look.

As the pioneer in men's grooming in India, the brand has dominated the styling market for more than 7 years now. In the current time, Hrithik Roshan who is one of the most dapper artists, who embodies the attitude of being a Beardo.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unemployment declines to 3.6pc from 4.2pc
SMEs had more loans from banks, NBFIs in 2022
Taskforce suggests expediting women development
Ships with 8-meter draft now can dock at Mongla Port
Dhaka seeks Brussels’ support to boost agri business in BD
Credendo downgrades BD business environment risk
Vietnam growth slows as exports slump
10 BD journalists visiting Australia for boosting mass media skills


Latest News
PM orders to sever power, gas connections if bills remain unpaid
RU journalists demand abolition of DSA, release of Shams
Denied money for drugs, man kills wife in Dinajpur
More cases against Shamsuzzaman under way: Home Minister
Autorickshaw driver’s throat slit body found in M’singh
CPJ demands immediate release of journalist Shamsuzzaman
MoU signed to promote jute products in Canadian market
Fire at scrap material shop at Bhatara
Poster exhibition held at PCIU
Metro rail to operate from 8am-2pm from April 5
Most Read News
Three shops fined Tk 17,000 in Rajshahi
Japan to provide $1.27b to Bangladesh
Liberation War organiser Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui dies, PM mourns
No legal bar to walk out child speaker Rafiqul from jail
Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 13
No talks with EC unless election-time govt issue is resolved: Fakhrul
26.3 lakh people jobless in Bangladesh: BBS
Shakib becomes leading wicket-taker in T20s
Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman arrested under DSA case
UNO's job as upazila chief executive officer is illegal: HC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft