Beardo launched in Bangladesh

The premium male grooming line Beardo has recently been launched in Bangladesh, bringing an impressive range of products in the categories of hair, face, beard and fragrance.







The brand-new premium men's grooming brand is available exclusively on e-commerce platforms Currently, all the products are available at the Beardo Flagship Store on Daraz where as a promotional launch offer, customers can avail a flat 20% discount and free shipping for orders starting from Tk599, says a press release.







The brand believes that the persona of the original traits of masculinity, being real, ambitious, courageous, have high resonance with the bearded look.





While the bearded look is always timeless and classy, it also makes a statement about the men who have the courage to don it and the patience to groom it.







Hence Beardo's portfolio is a comprehensive one, containing beard oil, growth oil, face wash, hair wax, fragrances, and shampoo - all exclusively for men.





The brand states that there is good and great in masculinity. Furthermore, Beardo's unique archetype-led communication represents how the Beardo man is the portrayal of a bold and powerful look.







As the pioneer in men's grooming in India, the brand has dominated the styling market for more than 7 years now. In the current time, Hrithik Roshan who is one of the most dapper artists, who embodies the attitude of being a Beardo.