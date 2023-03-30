Union Bank reappoints Mokammel Hoque as MD

A.B.M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury has been reappointed as the Managing Director (MD) of Union Bank Ltd.





Prior to the reappointment, he served the Bank in the capacities of Managing Director from 2020, says a press release.





Before that, he was the Additional Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of the Bank.







Chowdhury started his illustrious banking career as a Probationary Officer in First Security Islami Bank Limited in 2001 and later on, joined in Union Bank Limited in 2013.







He completed his MBA majoring on HRM.