Shimanto Bank inks deal with Kay Kraft Shimanto Bank Ltd signed anMoU with Kay Kraftat the Bank's head office recently.Under the MoU, the Credit Card holders of Shimanto Bank will enjoy discount facilities while they purchase products from Kay Kraft, says a press release.





Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank and Shahnaz Khan, Managing Partner, Kay Kraft signed the MoUon behalf of their respective organisations.





Khalid Mahmood Khan, Partner of Kay Kraft along with senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.