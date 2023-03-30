SIBL elects Md Kamal Uddin as Vice Chairman Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) elected Md. Kamal Uddin as Vice Chairman in its 494th Board Meeting held on 27 March.





He is discharging responsibilities as the Chairman of Risk Management Committee of the Bank. He is also the Chairman of SIBL Securities Ltd., and SIBL Investment Ltd, says a press release.





Currently, he is the Managing Director of CBM Group, Chittagong Builders and Machinery Ltd.,







Merchant Securities Limited, Sifang Machine House Ltd., Merchant Auto Ltd.,







CBM Housing Ltd. and South Green Ltd., Proprietor of CBM Parts House and CBM Consortium.,







also Director of ASM Chemical Industries Ltd., Central Hospital (PVT) Ltd., Sifang Securities Ltd.,







Hurdco International School and Universal Health Services & Research Ltd and Advisor of Mercantile Insurance Company Ltd. and Mercantile Islami Life Insurance Ltd.